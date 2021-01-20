Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $7.129 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Netflix also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.97-2.97 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $540.46.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $501.77. 10,051,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.