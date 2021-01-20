Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 681,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 154.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

