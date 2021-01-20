New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at $3,272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 197.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.