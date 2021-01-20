New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.