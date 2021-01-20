New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.54

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.54 and last traded at $78.32, with a volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

