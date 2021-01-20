Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI) Trading Up 0.7%

Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWGI) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 820,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 151,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Newgioco Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $99.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Newgioco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

