NewHold Investment Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 27th (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 27th. NewHold Investment had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NewHold Investment stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. NewHold Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHICU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000.

About NewHold Investment

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

