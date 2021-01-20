Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 2.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 885,824 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 86.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 806,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.