Newscrypto (NWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $706,546.00

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $706,546.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00120314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00073593 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064097 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

