Newton (NEW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Newton has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $1.08 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00071921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00256725 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,905.01 or 0.95923904 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

