NEXT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,844.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. NEXT has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $13,844.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00415289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.