NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Down 3.2%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.32. 316,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 398,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.