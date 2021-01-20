Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Trading Up 18.1%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)’s share price was up 18.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 74,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 12,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexteer Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. The company offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

