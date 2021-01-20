NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 373.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,889 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

