NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 355.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

