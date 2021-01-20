Nexty (NTY) Market Capitalization Tops $4.06 Million

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Nexty has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00043843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00118582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00071249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00257547 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064235 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty was first traded on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io.

Buying and Selling Nexty

