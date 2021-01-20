Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading Up 0.7%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)’s share price was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 46,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,115% from the average daily volume of 3,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

