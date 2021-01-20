Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%.

NCBS stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. Also, Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $867,082.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,306.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCBS shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

