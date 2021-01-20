Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.56

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.56 and traded as high as $33.58. Nidec shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 91,100 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nidec in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

