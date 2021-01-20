NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lowered by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NKE opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

