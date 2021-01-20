Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. 85,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,307. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

