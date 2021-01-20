NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

