NOIA Network Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.00524615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.25 or 0.03846915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015994 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.