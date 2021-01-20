Norfolk Southern (NSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSC opened at $249.84 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

