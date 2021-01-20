Norman Broadbent plc (NBB.L) (LON:NBB) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Norman Broadbent plc (NBB.L) (LON:NBB) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 26,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 34,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.78 ($0.06).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £2.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00.

Norman Broadbent plc (NBB.L) Company Profile (LON:NBB)

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of integrated leadership acquisition and advisory services, including board and leadership search, senior interim management, research and insight, leadership consulting and assessment, mezzanine level search, and coaching and talent management, as well as executive level talent solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Norman Broadbent plc (NBB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norman Broadbent plc (NBB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.