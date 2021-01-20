Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

