North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $14.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $329.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

