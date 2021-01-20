North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.70. 13,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 35,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46.

North Mountain Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMMC)

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

