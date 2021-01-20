Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). 8,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 17,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.20 million and a P/E ratio of 27.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

About Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV)

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

