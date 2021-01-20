Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.90 ($1.15). Approximately 23,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.65 million and a PE ratio of 54.94.

Get Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

About Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.