Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR) Shares Gap Down to $52.50

Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.50, but opened at $50.50. Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) shares last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 36,599 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £9.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.77.

About Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

