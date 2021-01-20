Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$56.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$47.50. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.70.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.73 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$50.98.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

