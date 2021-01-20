Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $268,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 417,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Stryker by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

NYSE:SYK opened at $242.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

