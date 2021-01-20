Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $341.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

