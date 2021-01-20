Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 81,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter.

BLV opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

