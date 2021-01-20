Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 43,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $428.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $163.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.