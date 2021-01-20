Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.36

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.36 and last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

