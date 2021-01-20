NovaGold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a current ratio of 63.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $1,080,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,279,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,956. Insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

