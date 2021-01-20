Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

