Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 85,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

