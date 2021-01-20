Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $24.86. 555,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 425,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,245,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS)

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

