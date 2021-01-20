NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NOW stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 57,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $923.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NOW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NOW by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

