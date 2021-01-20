NPCoin Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a market cap of $359,392.85 and approximately $1,413.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008123 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

