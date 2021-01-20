Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 455,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $286,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,437 shares of company stock worth $2,570,208. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

