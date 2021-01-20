NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NCNA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. NuCana has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $10.59.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth $17,233,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth $78,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

