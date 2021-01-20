Nucleus Vision Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $142,501.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00517837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.37 or 0.03812696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016153 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

