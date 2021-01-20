Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 46.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. 41,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,734. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

