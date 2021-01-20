Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 12.4%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $50.17. 455,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 314,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.