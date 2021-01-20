Nutralife Biosciences (OTCMKTS:NTFU) Trading Up 10.4%

Nutralife Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:NTFU)’s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 44,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 45,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Nutralife Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTFU)

NutraFuels, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers, and wholesale outlets. The company manufactures and distributes industrial hemp and non-hemp products. Its non-hemp oral spray products include sleep support spray, energy boost spray, weight loss spray, headache and pain spray, spa treatment hair spray, and skin and nails spray.

