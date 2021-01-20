Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUSC opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.